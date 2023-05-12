CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tara Sutaria, Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Uorfi Javed, Neha Sharma, Karan Deol were among the many celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria snapped out and about.

Tara Sutaria snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora seen outside her residence.

Malaika Arora seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Uorfi Javed seen arriving for a dinner outing.

Uorfi Javed seen arriving for a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Dia Mirza smiles for the paparazzi.

Dia Mirza smiles for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Khushi Kapoor seen with her pet dog.

Khushi Kapoor seen with her pet dog. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Deol seen with his fiance arriving for a lunch date.

Karan Deol seen with his fiance arriving for a lunch date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)