Tara Sutaria, Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 16:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Uorfi Javed, Neha Sharma among celebrities were snapped in Mumbai.
Tara Sutaria snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed seen arriving for a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Dia Mirza smiles for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Khushi Kapoor seen with her pet dog. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Deol seen with his fiance arriving for a lunch date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)