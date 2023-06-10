Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: Awwdorable Moments with Karan Kundrra That Define Love!

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod
News18.com
Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 10:33 IST
Mumbai, India
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash posts mushy photos with her boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra. On her 30th birthday, here’s a look at their adorable moments
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra keeps breaking the internet with their sizzling chemistry both on and off-screen. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra photo that, according to Karan, “the moment that broke the internet.” (Images: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is undoubtedly the best when it comes to posing as it comes naturally to them. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra keeps giving us some lessons on how to give some best couple shots. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are lovingly called ‘TejRan’ by fans. (Image: Instagram)
Tejaswi Prakash posed for a photoshoot with Karan. Both are looking stunning in the photograph. (Image: Instagram)
Karan is showering love on his Tejasswi in this frame. He captioned it, “And in the middle of my chaos there was you! The kinda bond nobody but US would understand!” (Image: Instagram)
How adorable! Karan shared this couple-goal photo with Tejasswi Prakash. (Image: Instagram)
Karan shared this candid photo of himself with Tejasswi and they look cute together. (Image: Instagram)
Karan and Tejasswi were clicked at a Mumbai party. Both looked fantastic in this monochrome. (Image: Instagram)