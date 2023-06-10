Tejasswi Prakash is a Born Stunner! Check Out Pictures of the Diva That You May Have Missed Out On

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod
News18.com
Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 11:19 IST
Mumbai, India
Tejasswi Prakash makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Check out Naagin 6 actress stunning photos
Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram feed is a treat to her fans. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash raised the fashion bar in a leather co-ord set. The actress posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle and teased her followers with a caption, “Take a dose of me. (Image: Instagram)
Tejesswi Prakash adorned shorts and a top look with a twist. She paired casual denim shorts with a shiny golden tank-style top. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn in a gorgeous yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash was one of the most favourite contestants in Bigg Boss 15. (Image: Instagram)
She is also one of the highest paid actresses in the television industry. (Image: Instagram)
Owing to her popularity, it’s natural for the paparazzi to capture the actress in her rawest form. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. (Image: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. (Image: Instagram)
On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6. (Image: Instagram)