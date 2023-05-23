The Beatles To Sex Pistols: Bands Which Experienced Most Ugly and Explosive Breakups | Pics

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
News18.com
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 20:37 IST
Mumbai, India
Several bands over the years have had ugly breakups. Here are 10 most explosive band splits that left the world shocked. (Photo Credits: News18)
The Eagles was divided in 1980 and was disbanded until their 1994 reunion tour. (Photo Credits: News18)
Their split was one of the most talked about. In 2016, Simon had informed Rolling Stone that they 'don't even talk'. (Photo Credits: News18)
Guns N' Roses parted ways with its drummer Steven Adler because of his alleged heroin addiction. (Photo Credits: News18)
The Police was one of the biggest band in 1983. However, it got separated due to conflicts between the members. (Photo Credits: News18)
Rock band Pink Floyd was formed in London in 1965. Syd Barrett was the first member to leave the band. (Photo Credits: News18)
The band faced a massive setback in 2008 when the lead singer Campbell departed to pursue his solo career. (Photo Credits: News18)
It was the decision to oust original bassist Glen Matlock which disbanded this group. (Photo Credits: News18)
Seven years after they won everyone's heart with their debut album, David Lee Roth announced his departure from Van Halen and left everyone shocked. (Photo Credits: News18)
It is said that group member Neil Young's solo career ambitions initated the split of this band. (Photo Credits: News18)
The split of The Beatles initiated long debates and left their fans completely shocked. (Photo Credits: News18)