The Beatles To Sex Pistols: Bands Which Experienced Most Ugly and Explosive Breakups | Pics

The Beatles To Sex Pistols: Bands Which Experienced Most Ugly and Explosive Breakups | Pics

Over the years, the fallout of several bands have ruled hadlines, initiated long debates and have left shocked. Here are the top 10 band splits which were the ugliest of all.

01
Several bands over the years have had ugly breakups. Here are 10 most explosive band splits that left the world shocked. (Photo Credits: News18)

02
The Eagles

The Eagles was divided in 1980 and was disbanded until their 1994 reunion tour. (Photo Credits: News18)

03
Their split was one of the most talked about. In 2016, Simon had informed Rolling Stone that they 'don't even talk'. (Photo Credits: News18)

04
Guns N&#039; Roses

Guns N' Roses parted ways with its drummer Steven Adler because of his alleged heroin addiction. (Photo Credits: News18)

05
The Police

The Police was one of the biggest band in 1983. However, it got separated due to conflicts between the members. (Photo Credits: News18)

06
Pink Floyd

Rock band Pink Floyd was formed in London in 1965. Syd Barrett was the first member to leave the band. (Photo Credits: News18)

07
The band faced a massive setback in 2008 when the lead singer Campbell departed to pursue his solo career. (Photo Credits: News18)

08
SEX PISTOLS

It was the decision to oust original bassist Glen Matlock which disbanded this group. (Photo Credits: News18)

09
Van Halen

Seven years after they won everyone's heart with their debut album, David Lee Roth announced his departure from Van Halen and left everyone shocked. (Photo Credits: News18)

10
It is said that group member Neil Young's solo career ambitions initated the split of this band. (Photo Credits: News18)

11
The Beatles

The split of The Beatles initiated long debates and left their fans completely shocked. (Photo Credits: News18)