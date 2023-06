Corsets have been in the fashion game for a long time. But in recent times, the B-town celebrities have been giving other trends a run for their money. From Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, to Shehnaaz Gill, all these actresses have looked cool, sassy, and chic in various corset fits they have tried. Scroll to see the top six trendiest ‘celebs in corsets’ look.