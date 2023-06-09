CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uorfi Javed, Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Radhika Madan, Abhishek Bachchan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Tiger Shroff, Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy were among the celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Tiger Shroff, Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy among celebrities snapped by paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek Bachchan seen at a sports event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Radhika Madan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff and Bhushan Kumar spotted together. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar seen at a sports event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Palak Tiwari smiles for the media. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bharti Singh seen with her family at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)