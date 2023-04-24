CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uorfi Javed, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

1/ 8
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff seen after a dinner outing.

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff seen after a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya seen at the airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma seen on their way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi.

Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Ranveer Singh seen at the airport.

Ranveer Singh seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Salman Khan seen at the airport.

Salman Khan seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Ayushmann Khurrana seen at the airport.

Ayushmann Khurrana seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Sophie Choudry seen walking her dog.

Sophie Choudry seen walking her dog. (Image: Viral Bhayani)