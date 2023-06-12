CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Home » Photos » Movies » Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Malaika Arora, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Uorfi Javed were among the celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Paparazzi sightings in Mumbai included names like Malaika Arora, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

01
Malaika Arora seen on her way to yoga class.

Malaika Arora seen on her way to yoga class. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Kajol seen at the trailer launch of her debut OTT series The Trial.

Kajol seen at the trailer launch of her debut OTT series The Trial. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kriti Sanon seen at her shoot.

Kriti Sanon seen at her shoot. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Kartik Aaryan snapped out and about.

Kartik Aaryan snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Uorfi Javed snapped out and about.

Uorfi Javed snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Sunny Deol seen at the promotions of Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol seen at the promotions of Gadar 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Tamannaah Bhatia seen at the promotions of her OTT series Jee Karda.

Tamannaah Bhatia seen at the promotions of her OTT series Jee Karda. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

09
Ameesha Patel seen at the promotions of Gadar 2.

Ameesha Patel seen at the promotions of Gadar 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)