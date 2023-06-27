CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceSalman KhanSatyaPrem Ki KathaNora FatehiKartik Aaryan
Home » Photos » Movies » Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About, See Pics

Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About, See Pics

Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Paparazzi caught sight of several celebrities, including Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kartik Aaryan and more.

01
Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi outside a salon.

Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Malaika Arora seen outside her residence with her pet dog.

Malaika Arora seen outside her residence with her pet dog. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Sara Ali Khan seen arriving for an event.

Sara Ali Khan seen arriving for an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Kartik Aaryan seen gesturing to the media.

Kartik Aaryan seen gesturing to the media. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Rakul Preet Singh seen outside a salon.

Rakul Preet Singh seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped out and about.

Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Ameesha Patel seen outside a dargah.

Ameesha Patel seen outside a dargah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Natasa Stankovic seen arriving for her gym session.

Natasa Stankovic seen arriving for her gym session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)