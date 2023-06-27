Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 17:25 IST
Mumbai, India
Paparazzi caught sight of several celebrities, including Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kartik Aaryan and more.
Uorfi Javed poses for the paparazzi outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora seen outside her residence with her pet dog. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sara Ali Khan seen arriving for an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kartik Aaryan seen gesturing to the media. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rakul Preet Singh seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ameesha Patel seen outside a dargah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Natasa Stankovic seen arriving for her gym session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)