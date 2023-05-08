Vaani Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Bold Green Bikini For Magazine Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Vaani Kapoor is ready to slay the summer season with her latest photoshoot for Global Spa magazine. Check out the sexy photos from the shoot.
Vaani Kapoor looks seductive in a green bikini as she enjoys pool time. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor flaunts her toned figure in a polka dot dress. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor looks sexy in a white bralette and matching skirt and cape. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor strikes a pose in a bikini and sexy cover-up. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor is a sight to behold in a semi-sheer black dress. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor looks racy in a white ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor is the cover girl for Global Spa magazine. (Image: Instagram)