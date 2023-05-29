CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Hegde among celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Several celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport, including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

01
Varun Dhawan looks dapper in an orange athleisure set while Kriti Sanon looks chic in a check co-ord set.

Varun Dhawan looks dapper in an orange athleisure set while Kriti Sanon looks chic in a check co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Hrithik Roshan looks smart in a black tee, denims and shirt combo at the airport.

Hrithik Roshan looks smart in a black tee, denims and shirt combo at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks comfy in a black athleisure set.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks comfy in a black athleisure set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Pooja Hegde looks chic in a pink top and blue denims at the airport.

Pooja Hegde looks chic in a pink top and blue denims at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Shriya Saran looks chic in a white dress at the airport.

Shriya Saran looks chic in a white dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Krushna Abhishek looks funky in a black jacket and neon green pants.

Krushna Abhishek looks funky in a black jacket and neon green pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)