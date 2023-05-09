Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: 10 Times Actor Sent Instagram Into A Tizzy With His Dashing Pics!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:20 IST
Hyderabad, India
Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Despite featuring in a couple of films after his debut, it was Vijay’s self-destructive role as an alcoholic surgeon in Arjun Reddy that catapulted him to fame overnight and made him a sensation in showbiz.
That smile of this handsome hunk is sure to slay the hearts of his fans. (Image: Instagram)
From soaking in Vitamin D at the beach to gorging on scrumptious meals, the actor lived the most of each moment in Dubai. (Image: Instagram)
Defining the unconventional with ease, Vijay looks divine in that off-white chikankari kurta-pyjama, which he paired with a checkered shirt-style shrug with side slits. (Image: Instagram)
Welcoming the New Year in style, Vijay Deverakonda claimed that life is where one needs to “celebrate everything”. While wishing his fans the New Year, he wrote in the caption, “Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!” (Image: Instagram)
The actor revealed that he is “still a boy…with big dreams, wanting to accomplish everything under the sun and continue to be himself!” (Image: Instagram)
As the actor kick-started the shoot of his 12th movie, tentatively titled VD 12, Vijay dropped a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony that the crew indulged in, before the film went on the floor. In the picture, he can be seen posing along with his co-star Sreeleela. (Image: Instagram)
How can we end this list without a 'paw-dorable' picture? It portrays the beautiful bond between Storm and Vijay. (Image: Instagram)
A sneak peek into the Christmas celebration of the Deverakonda family, and it is all about love and laughter. (Image: Instagram)
The auspicious occasion of Sankranti surely calls for a family portrait. Giving you a glance at their celebration, Vijay shared this adorable picture with his parents and younger brother. And of course, how can we forget Vijay’s furry friend Storm Deverakonda? (Image: Instagram)
On the occasion of Sankranti, Vijay shared this happy group picture of ‘Telugu Boys’ incorporating his friends and relatives. We can also catch a glimpse of his younger brother Anand Deverakonda. (Image: Instagram)