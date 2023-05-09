CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » WGA Strike Explained: Stranger Things 5 to SNL, Hollywood Shows That Are Most Affected

WGA Strike Explained: Stranger Things 5 to SNL, Hollywood Shows That Are Most Affected

Hollywood films and television writers are protesting and demanding fair pay. Here's everything you need to know.

1/ 16
WGA Strike

Hollywood films and television writers are protesting and demanding a fair pay in the United States.

2/ 16
WGA Strike

The dispute between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on May 2, 2023.

3/ 16
WGA Strike

The writers have claimed that their average incomes have decreased in last one decade.

4/ 16
WGA Strike

Among their other demands, the writers are asking for 'mandatory staffing' and 'duration of employment' terms to be added to their contracts.

5/ 16
WGA Strike

The strike has impacted the production of several big Hollywood shows and films.

6/ 16
WGA Strike

Among others, the production of Stranger Things season 5 and Cobra Kai is also on halt for the moment.

7/ 16
WGA Strike

However, it should be noted that this is the firs time that the writers are protesting in America. In 1952, the Guild was on a strike for 14 weeks.

8/ 16
WGA Strike

In 1960 and 1973 too, the Guild members were on a strike for a period of 153 and 112 days respectively.

9/ 16
WGA Strike

In 1981, the guild gained a landmark contract which guaranteed writers a share of producer revenues from the pay-TV and home video markets.

10/ 16
WGA Strike

In 1988 too, the Guild also held a 22-week long strike which also resulted to layoffs at several studios.

11/ 16
WGA Strike

The mega 100-day strike in 2007 costed the California economy around $2 billion.

12/ 16
WGA Strike

The ongoing strike has once again created tension since it as halted production of several big shows and films.

13/ 16
WGA Strike

Several prominent Hollywood names including Jimmy Fallon has come out in support of writers.

14/ 16
WGA Strike

Star Wars actor Mark Hammil has also said that he 'fully supports' the strike.

15/ 16
WGA Strike

Among others, Quinta Brunson and actress Amanda Seyfried have also come out in support of the guild.

16/ 16
WGA Strike

Popular writer Neil Gaiman has also come out in support of strike saying 'I wish this wasn't happening'.