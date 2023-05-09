WGA Strike Explained: Stranger Things 5 to SNL, Hollywood Shows That Are Most Affected

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 16:39 IST
New Delhi, India
Hollywood films and television writers are protesting and demanding a fair pay in the United States.
The dispute between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on May 2, 2023.
The writers have claimed that their average incomes have decreased in last one decade.
Among their other demands, the writers are asking for 'mandatory staffing' and 'duration of employment' terms to be added to their contracts.
The strike has impacted the production of several big Hollywood shows and films.
Among others, the production of Stranger Things season 5 and Cobra Kai is also on halt for the moment.
However, it should be noted that this is the firs time that the writers are protesting in America. In 1952, the Guild was on a strike for 14 weeks.
In 1960 and 1973 too, the Guild members were on a strike for a period of 153 and 112 days respectively.
In 1981, the guild gained a landmark contract which guaranteed writers a share of producer revenues from the pay-TV and home video markets.
In 1988 too, the Guild also held a 22-week long strike which also resulted to layoffs at several studios.
The mega 100-day strike in 2007 costed the California economy around $2 billion.
The ongoing strike has once again created tension since it as halted production of several big shows and films.
Several prominent Hollywood names including Jimmy Fallon has come out in support of writers.
Star Wars actor Mark Hammil has also said that he 'fully supports' the strike.
Among others, Quinta Brunson and actress Amanda Seyfried have also come out in support of the guild.
Popular writer Neil Gaiman has also come out in support of strike saying 'I wish this wasn't happening'.