Anushka Sharma emerged as one of the firsts of her generation to venture into production with Clean Slate Filmz, founded alongside her brother Karnesh Sharma. Their initial foray was the 2015 thriller NH10, directed by Navdeep Singh. They continued their journey with Phillauri and Pari, all featuring Anushka in lead roles. Clean Slate's Netflix releases, Bulbbul and Qata are quite successful. (Image: Instagram)