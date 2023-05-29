CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » A Look at Turkish Presidents and Their Tenures | In GFX

A Look at Turkish Presidents and Their Tenures | In GFX

Turkey's prime ministers and presidents have been instrumental in shaping the country which has for long acted as a bridge between the East and the West.

01
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won a third consecutive term in office, is the longest-serving leader in Turkish history. (Illustration: News18)

02
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s predecessor was Abdullah Gul who served for seven years. (Illustration: News18)

03
Ahmet Necdet and Suleyman Demirel also served seven years as Turkey’s President. (Illustration: News18)

04
Turgut Ozal and Kenan Evren ruled Turkey through the 80s. (Illustration: News18)

05
Fahri Koroturk and Cevdet Sunay were also presidents who served for 7 years each and during the Cold War period. (Illustration: News18)

06
Celal Bayar served for 10 years as Turkey’s president. (Illustration: News18)

07
Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Pasha was a visionary leader who modernised Turkey and played a crucial role in its transformation into a secular and democratic republic. (Illustration: News18)

08
Before 2018, the Turkish presidency was mostly a ceremonial position, with real executive authority being exercised by the Prime minister of Turkey. (Illustration: News18)