Home » Photos » World » All You Need to Know about the Islamic State: A Visual Explainer

All You Need to Know about the Islamic State: A Visual Explainer

IS recently released propaganda urging its supporters to migrate to Africa, which they refer to as "the land of jihad," to establish a new operational base on the continent.

01
The Islamic State (IS) is a Sunni militant organization that emerged as an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Iraq and Syria in 1999. (Illustration: News18)

02
The exploited the conflict in Syria and sectarian tensions in Iraq to entrench itself in both countries while calling on all Muslims to pledge allegiance. (Illustration: News18)

03
IS is driven by a global jihadist ideology and advocates violence against those who do not share their beliefs, including other forms of Islam. (Illustration: News18)

04
IS and its affiliated groups were responsible for the highest number of fatalities in 2022, making it the deadliest terrorist organisation. (Illustration: News18)

05
The group has capitalised on political instability and local grievances in various regions, such as Iraq and Syria, to attract followers. (Illustration: News18)

06
During its height in 2014-2015, IS employed various online and social media channels including popular websites, forums, virtual rooms, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms for recruitment. (Illustration: News18)

07
IS is increasingly concentrating on insurgent activities beyond the Levant, primarily in the Sahel region of sub-Saharan Africa, through its affiliates. (Illustration: News18)

08
Highlighting the current strategy of the group, IS has called for migration or 'hijrah' for the first time since its peak in 2014-2015, with a focus on the African continent. (Illustration: News18)