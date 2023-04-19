CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Tech » Apple Saket Opening On April 20: First Look At Apple Store in Delhi

Apple Saket Opening On April 20: First Look At Apple Store in Delhi

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

Apple on Wednesday previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in New Delhi. Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

1/ 7
Apple Saket store will open for customers on Thursday at 10 a.m. IST. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

2/ 7
The new retail location will offer new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

3/ 7
The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

4/ 7
The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

5/ 7
Apple Saket will be a hub for education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

6/ 7
Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

7/ 7
Apple Saket store is situated at Select City Walk Mall.

