Apple Saket Opening On April 20: First Look At Apple Store in Delhi

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay
Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 16:27 IST
New Delhi, India
Apple on Wednesday previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in New Delhi. Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.
Apple Saket store will open for customers on Thursday at 10 a.m. IST. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)
The new retail location will offer new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)
The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)
The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)
Apple Saket will be a hub for education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)
Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services. (Image Source: Debashis Sarkar/News18)
Apple Saket store is situated at Select City Walk Mall.