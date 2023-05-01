As K'taka Election Inches Closer, Here’s How Cong Fared in State Polls Since 2019 Lok Sabha Polls | In GFX

Published By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 17:18 IST
New Delhi, India
When ‘Mission Karnataka’ began this year, BJP alleged that the Congress pushed the state backwards with its anti-development policies while Congress in a dig said that the “Gujarat model of development should make way for the ‘Karnataka model of development.’ As Election Day nears, here’s how Karnataka fared in other states since Lok Sabha Elections 2019.(News18)
In 2019, Assembly Elections were held in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, while 2020 witnessed poll battles in Delhi and Bihar, Here's how Congress performed. (News18)
IN 2021, Congress saw a marginal rise in its poll performance in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. See the charts. (News18)
In 2022, India witnessed some key poll battles in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Congress performed better than the previous elections in all the states except UP. (News18)
In 2023. Elections have taken place in Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland so far. Here's how Congress performed. (News18)