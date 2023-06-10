Bengal Artist Uses Leaf As Canvas To Depict Triple Train Crash In Odisha | In Pics

Curated By: Subhadip Pal & Rudra Narayan Roy
News18.com
Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 11:53 IST
Birbhum, India
In a tribute to victims of the triple train accident in Odisha, a teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum has used a leaf as his canvas to draw a picture involving the Coromandel Express. (Image/ News18)
This is not the first time Shankar Bagchi, a teacher of the English Department of Bajitpur High School, Mayureshwar 1 Block, Birbhum used the leaf as his drawing board. Earlier also, he paid tribute to various distinguished persons by drawing pictures in pakur, mango, banyan, and jackfruit leaves. (Image/ News18)
Bagchi used a special technique called Leaf in Carving Art", which comes from the Huang province of China, to showcase his talent. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bagchi used his talent to spread awareness among people about the viral disease. (Image/ News18)
Apart from this, by creating pictures on leaves, he also paid homage to various historical. Recently on world environment day on June 5, he raised the issue of water conservation through his talent. (Image/ News18)
After the June 2 tragedy, Bagchi sued a jackfruit leaf and carved a picture of the triple train accident that claimed the lives of over 280 people. (Image/ News18)
Bagchi is looking for ways to preserve his deciduous art form. “If the leaves can be preserved in some way, then maybe this special art of mine will survive for a long time,” he said. (Image/ News18)