Bengal Vendor Sells Tea In Edible Cups That Taste Like Chocolate Biscuits | In Pics

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 13:40 IST
Uttar Dinajpur, India
It is said that a lot can happen over coffee, but in Bengal, it is usually tea that drives the party. It is at the local tea shops, where Bengalis mingle to share gossip and discuss day-to-day politics while sipping a hot cup of cha. (Image: News18)
While most of these tea shops, or the para’r cha-er dokan, use plastic, paper, or mud cups to serve the beverage, one shop in Kaliaganj of West Bengal’s North Dinajpur uses edible ice-cream cone-like vessels to the delight of the customers. (Image: News18)
People from far and wide flock to Mamu Das’ shop in Kaliaganj to have tea along with a cup that tastes like a chocolate biscuit. (Image: News18)
Das, who is popularly known as Mama, has been selling tea in these biscuit cups for quite some time at an affordable cost of Rs 20 only. (Image: News18)
“Tea has been sold in this fancy cup for some time now. This new chocolate biscuit cup is an instant hit. The shop is already crowded because of the cups.” Mamu Das said. (Image: News18)