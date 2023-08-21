Chandrayaan-3: Why Is It So Difficult to Soft-Land on the Moon? | GFX

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from India’s main space port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. (Image: News18), Achieving a soft landing on the Moon involves an intricate ballet of engineering marvels: Overcoming blazing speed, lunar dust disturbances and achieving a controlled descent are it's cornerstones. (Image: News18), Soft landing ensures the craft's safe and there is a gradual touchdown however hard landings happen at a higher descent speed. (Image: News18), The Chandrayaan-3 lander stands about 2 meters tall and has a mass of just over 1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb), roughly on par with an SUV. It’s designed to deploy a smaller, 26-kg lunar rover. (Image: News18), Chandrayaan-2 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a touchdown. (Image: News18), Rough terrain is one of the complications for a south pole landing. ISRO scientists say they have made adjustments that make it more likely the current mission will stick its landing. That includes a system to broaden the potential landing zone. The lander has also been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs for impact. (Image: News18), India’s previous attempt to land on the lunar south pole failed in 2019. (Image: News18), The landing challenge is expected to intensify with the issue of lunar dust. (Image: News18), Lunar dust is made up of minute particles that can be an adversary for soft landings.(Image: News18)