Christopher Nolan Is The Nabob Of Cinema; From Oppenheimer To Inception, Take A Look At The Director's Career

Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan is known for creating magic on the celluloid. Not only that but his films exude an aura worthy of intriguing fans and cinephiles alike. The multi-faceted film-maker is coming back again with yet another extraordinary spectacle with the riveting release of his next ‘Oppenheimer’. While the reviews that are pouring in are mostly positive, let’s take a look at the career of the celebrated director, who has inspired film-makers from all walks of life.