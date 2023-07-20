CHANGE LANGUAGE
Christopher Nolan Is The Nabob Of Cinema; From Oppenheimer To Inception, Take A Look At The Director's Career

Christopher Nolan who has come out with his latest magnum opus Oppenheimer is truly a blockbuster film-maker.

Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan is known for creating magic on the celluloid. Not only that but his films exude an aura worthy of intriguing fans and cinephiles alike. The multi-faceted film-maker is coming back again with yet another extraordinary spectacle with the riveting release of his next ‘Oppenheimer’. While the reviews that are pouring in are mostly positive, let’s take a look at the career of the celebrated director, who has inspired film-makers from all walks of life.

01
Charting Christopher Nolan's genius through his stellar career trajectory.

02
Christopher Nolan's works have recieved 11 Academy Awards.

03
Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight remains to be his highest grossing film.

04
However, it was after Batman Begin when Christopher Nolan started churning out blockbusters.

05
Christopher Nolan is known for winning big at Oscars.

06
Christopher Nolan is popular for working with the same actors in most of his films.

07
Some of the actors Christopher Nolan has roped in multiple times include Michael Caine, Cillian Murphy, Christian Bale.

08
Some other actors that are part of his crew include Morgan Freeman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway.

09
Christopher Nolan also likes to work with Kenneth Branagh, Ken Watanabe and others.

10
Not only actors, Christopher Nolan also has a list of trustworthy technicians that help him in his creative pursuits.

11
Christopher Nolan is known for making long-duration films.

12
Christopher Nolan has been making movies from the young age of 7.

13
In the early 2000s, Christopher Nolan came out with Memento, Insomnia and others.

14
Christopher Nolan dived into Batman franchise and other enthralling films like The Prestige and Inception post 2005.

15
Christopher Nolan has been making strides in 2010, especially with films like Interstellar and Dunkirk.

16
Christopher Nolan considers Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott and Orson Wells.

17
Some memorable quotes by Christopher Nolan.

18
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is now in cinemas.

