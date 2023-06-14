Cormac McCarthy: A Man Who Gave Words To The World Of Darkness | In GFX

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, died on Tuesday at the age of 59.
He is known for novels such as "The Road," "Blood Meridian" and "All the Pretty Horses.'
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced that McCarthy died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
"For 60 years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word," Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said in a statement.
McCarthy, raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, was compared to William Faulkner for his expansive, Old Testament style and rural settings.
McCarthy's themes, like Faulkner's, often were bleak and violent and dramatized how the past overwhelmed the present.
McCarthy broke through commercially in 1992 with "All the Pretty Horses.'
"The Road," his stark tale of a father and son won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was selected by Winfrey for her book club.
McCarthy won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer, was a guest on Oprah Winfrey's show and saw his novel "No Country for Old Men" adapted by the Coen brothers into an Oscar-winning movie. His other books include 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris.'
The Passenger is the story of a salvage diver, haunted by loss, afraid of the watery deep, pursuing a conspiracy beyond his understanding.
McCarthy dedicated the book to his son, John Francis, and said having a child as an older man "forces the world on you, and I think it's a good thing."
The Pulitzer committee called his book "the profoundly moving story of a journey."
It is a commonly known fact that McCarthy in his books wrote only about the places he had visited.
McCarthy attended the University of Tennessee for a year before joining the Air Force in 1953. He returned to the school from 1957 to 1959 but left before graduating.
As an adult, McCarthy lived around the Great Smoky Mountains before moving West in the late 1970s, eventually settling in Santa Fe.
His Knoxville boyhood home, long abandoned and overgrown, was destroyed by fire in 2009.