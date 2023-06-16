CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Trail of Destruction in Gujarat | In Pics

Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Trail of Destruction in Gujarat | In Pics

According to IMD, the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau port at at 2:30am on Friday. It was centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya

NDRF teams clearing roadblock in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat's Ambedkar Nagar in Porbandar. (Image News18)

A deserted ghat near Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat's Dwarka. (Image/PTI)

NDRF teams clearing the road after Cyclone Biparjoy uprooted trees in Gundiyali village of Mandvi district in Gujarat. (Image/News18)

Currently, Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are witnessing high windspeed and rainfall. (Image/News18)

Rain has continued in Mandvi in the Kachchh district after cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ made landfall along the Gujarat coast yesterday. (Image/News18)

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to weaken further by Friday morning and move into a ‘depression’ in the subsequent evening, IMD said today in the wee hours. (Image/News18)

High waves crashing against shops near the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14. (Image/PTI)

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Cyclone Biparjoy at Puri beach, on June 13. (Image/PTI)