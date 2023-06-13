Cyclone Biparjoy to Cause ‘Extensive Damage’: How is it Developing & Where is it Now? | Explained in GFX

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 18:53 IST
Bhuj, India
Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near Kutch and Saurashtra region. Here's How it is developing. (News18)
According to IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kerala during the next 24 hours and there is a possibility of widespread thundershowers in the next five days. A yellow alert has been announced in various districts today (June 13) and tomorrow (June 14) due to the forecast. (News18)
Meteorological Department said that ‘Biparjoy’ has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most. (News18)
Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. (News18)
Reports stated that over 12,000 people have been identified for evacuation in Kutch and Dwarka, the two districts expected to bear the maximum brunt of the storm. (News18)