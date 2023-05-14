CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » India » Cyclone Mocha Threatens to Wreak Havoc in Bangladesh, Myanmar | In Pics

Cyclone Mocha is anticipated to approach the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday, marking one of the most intense cyclonic events witnessed in Bangladesh in almost twenty years

01
Cyclone Mocha

Clouds over Dhaka as Cyclone Mocha is set to hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday. (Photo/News18)

02
A roadside shelter to protect from rain before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State in Myanmar on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo/AP/PTI)

03
According to BMD, Cyclone Mocha is moving towards the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar with winds up to 210 km/h. (Photo/News18)

04
Locals pictured standing on the bank of the sea before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State in Myanmar. (Photo/AP)

05
Cyclone Mocha is likely to cross between Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu, close to Sittwe around Sunday noon, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). (Photo/AP)

06
Meteorologists said the storm’s path is set to affect Bangladesh’s southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar where over a million Rohingya refugees live. (Photo/News18)

07
Flooded street caused by heavy rain as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo/AP)

08
A fallen tree falls on an empty road as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo/AP)