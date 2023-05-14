Cyclone Mocha Threatens to Wreak Havoc in Bangladesh, Myanmar | In Pics

Published By: Pragati Pal
News18.com
Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 14:33 IST
Dhaka
Clouds over Dhaka as Cyclone Mocha is set to hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday. (Photo/News18)
A roadside shelter to protect from rain before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State in Myanmar on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo/AP/PTI)
According to BMD, Cyclone Mocha is moving towards the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar with winds up to 210 km/h. (Photo/News18)
Locals pictured standing on the bank of the sea before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State in Myanmar. (Photo/AP)
Cyclone Mocha is likely to cross between Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu, close to Sittwe around Sunday noon, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). (Photo/AP)
Meteorologists said the storm’s path is set to affect Bangladesh’s southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar where over a million Rohingya refugees live. (Photo/News18)
Flooded street caused by heavy rain as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo/AP)
A fallen tree falls on an empty road as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo/AP)