Erdogan Returning For Third Consecutive Term: Take a Look at Turkish Presidents, Their Tenures | In GFX

Erdogan Returning For Third Consecutive Term: Take a Look at Turkish Presidents, Their Tenures | In GFX

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is seeking a third term is the longest-serving leading in Turkish history. Take a look at Turkish presidents and their terms.

01
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is seeking a third term is the longest-serving leading in Turkish history. 

02
Abdullah Gul served for 7 years from 2007 to 20014.

03
Ahmed Sezer and Suleyman Demirel served for 7 years.

04
Evren served for 7 years, while Ozal did for over 3 years. 

05
Koruturk and Sunay both served for seven years each.

06
Tenures of Cemal Gursel and Celal Bayar.

07
Tenures of Ismet Inonu and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

08
Before 2018, the Turkish presidency was mostly a ceremonial position.

