From Archie and Jughead to Veronica and Betty, Meet The Archies

Everything You Need To Know About The Archies, Meet Archie Andrew : He is one of the main character in the Archie Comics franchise. The Indian version of the story will star Agastya Nanda as him., Betty Cooper will be essayed by Khushi Kapoor. She is the lead guitarist, percussionist and one of the three singers of The Archies. , Veronica is a keyboardist and one of the three vocalists of rock band The Archies. Suhana Khan will be essaying her role., Jughead is Archie’s best pal. Mihir Ahuja essays the role of Jughead in the Indian version., Reggie Mantle is the wisecracking jokester of the gang., Dilton Doiley is the smartest and most fashionable teenager in Riverdale.