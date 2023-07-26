CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » From Archie and Jughead to Veronica and Betty, Meet The Archies

From Archie and Jughead to Veronica and Betty, Meet The Archies

Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Archies’.

01
Everything You Need To Know About The Archies

02
Agastya Nanda, Archies

Meet Archie Andrew : He is one of the main character in the Archie Comics franchise. The Indian version of the story will star Agastya Nanda as him.

03
Khushi Kapoor, The Archies

Betty Cooper will be essayed by Khushi Kapoor. She is the lead guitarist, percussionist and one of the three singers of The Archies.

04
Suhana Khan, Bollywood, Archies

Veronica is a keyboardist and one of the three vocalists of rock band The Archies. Suhana Khan will be essaying her role.

05
Mihir Ahuja, The ARchies

Jughead is Archie’s best pal. Mihir Ahuja essays the role of Jughead in the Indian version.

06
Reggie, Vedang Raina, The ARchies

Reggie Mantle is the wisecracking jokester of the gang.

07
The Archies

Dilton Doiley is the smartest and most fashionable teenager in Riverdale.