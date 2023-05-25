CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » » From Nehru To PM Modi: The Times, Tales & Significance of Sengol That Will be Installed in New Parliament

From Nehru To PM Modi: The Times, Tales & Significance of Sengol That Will be Installed in New Parliament

As the new Parliament building is ready to be inaugurated, here is the significance of the Sengol, the historic sceptre handed over to the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India's independence.

01
02
The finial of Nandi, represents the concept of justice, and it sits on the top of this sceptre.

03
Sengol had an important place in Tamil culture, and it was a symbol of transfer of power during the Chola kingdom. Interestingly, for the newly-independent India, it represented the transfer of power from the British.

04
It was handed over to former PM Nehru before the midnight of 14 August 1947.

05
The Sengol was crafted by Vummidi Chetty, a renowned jeweler is erstwhile Madras.

06
On the eve of India's independence, a senior priest presented the sceptre to Mountbatten, after which was it was carried out in a procession before being delivered to Nehru.

07
It was kept in a Museum in Allahabad all these years, and now the sceptre has found itself a new home in the new Parliament.

