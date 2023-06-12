CHANGE LANGUAGE
From OnePlus 11 To Pixel 7a: 5 Camera Phones Under Rs 60,000 In India

With numerous options available in the market, it is often common to feel confused about which smartphone to choose.

A good camera in a smartphone has become a top priority for users nowadays. From capturing special moments to daily tasks, smartphone cameras have become essential tools. As a result, smartphone manufacturers are now focusing on releasing flagship camera smartphones with strong camera specifications and features to meet the growing demand. These phones offer excellent zoom, and advanced AI-based camera features with top-notch cameras.

01
Google Pixel 7a price in India starts at Rs 39,999 and comes with a Tensor G2 chip, an improved camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The smartphone also offers some interesting camera features including 8x Super Res Zoom, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur via Google Photos.

02
Available at Rs 59,999 in India, the Vivo X90 comes with a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, a 12MP portrait camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone also has a Pro Imaging Chip V2 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.

03
Launched in 2021, the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 58,000 in India. iPhone 13, one of the highest-selling smartphones of 2022, is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 6.1-inch Retina XDR OLED display. The iPhone 13 comes with dual 12MP cameras.

04
Priced At Rs 44,999, Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with triple 50MP triple rear cameras, a 6.73-inch WQHD+ dynamic 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 4,600mAh battery.

05
OnePlus 11 5G price starts at Rs 56,999 in India. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 50MP camera in collaboration with Hasselblad to capture brighter and sharper images. There is a triple camera setup on the back, comprising of a 50 MP primary camera, 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 32 MP portrait sensor.

