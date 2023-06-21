From Remote Areas to INS Deck, International Yoga Day Fervor Everywhere | Celebrations Across The World in Pics

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 21, 2023
New Delhi, India
President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to all on International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/ Rashtrapati Bhavan)
Yoga is one of our civilisation’s great accomplishments, and India’s great gift to the rest of the world," the President tweeted (Image: Twitter/ Rashtrapati Bhavan)
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar led the national celebration of International Day of Yoga in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. (Image/ Twitter/ VPIndia)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. (Image: Twitter/ rajnathsingh)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others perform yoga on the International Yoga Day at the Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister Anurag Thakur performed Yoga in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day. (Image: ANI)
CISF officers & personnel led by DG Sheel Vardhan Singh practiced yoga at FHQrs, New Delhi and celebrated Yoga Day 2023 (Image: Twitter/ CISF)
Students practice Yoga on the eve of the International Yoga Day, at Silver Hills Public School in Kozhikode, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami leads International Day of Yoga celebrations at Trafalgar Square, in London, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
71-year-old former scientist Ved Prakash Gupta claims spending half an hour in a box without oxygen in Indore on the eve of International Day of Yoga. (PTI Photo)
Pregnant women practice the healing technique of yoga to aid in easier birthing at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospitals Centre for Rehabilitation Medicine, on the eve of International Yoga Day, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)