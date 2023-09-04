G20 Summit: Millet-based Cuisines on World Leaders' Platter; Here's All About 'Coarse Grains' | In GFX

An elaborate spread of millet recipes has been planned for the world leaders and delegates attending the G20 Summit on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam, showcasing the climate-resistant and highly nutritious coarse grains grown across the country.(Image: News18), Millets will be the flavour of the day as not just cuisines, but startups dealing with super food, and celebrity chefs, and an exhibition will fete the visiting first ladies and spouses of G20 leaders as they visit the sprawling Pusa campus of IARI here while their better halves discuss geopolitics.(Image: News18), A curated tour of the 1,200-acre Pusa-IARI campus, the cradle of the green revolution in India, has been organised on September 9 for the first ladies and spouses of the leaders attending the G20 Summit to help them learn about India's rich agricultural heritage and taste a millet-based feast prepared by renowned celebrity chefs.(Image: News18), Renowned celebrity chefs, including Kunal Kapur, Ajay Chopra and Anahita Dhondy along with two culinary experts from the ITC group -- Kusha Mathur and Nikita Mehra will be there in the 'Live Cooking Area', the chefs will prepare a 'full course meal' with a focus on millets.(Image: News18), From appetisers, salads, and main courses to desserts, the magic of millets will be showcased in its full glory. The special guests will also get a first-hand experience of making rangoli using millets with two distinct themes -- Harmony of Harvest and Unity in Sustenance.(Image: News18), The exhibition will cover the themes of 'Climate Smart Agriculture', 'Innovating the Agriculture Value Chain', 'Revolutionizing Agri-logistics and Supply Chains', 'Quality Assurance for Sustainable Consumption' and 'Millets: Sustaining Health, Empowering Agriculture'. The guests from G20 members are also scheduled to interact with 22 enterprising women farmers from 11 millet-producing states who are orchestrating a millet renaissance in their respective milieu.(Image: News18), It may be mentioned that India's resolution to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM) was supported by 72 members of the United Nations General Assembly, providing the country with a unique opportunity to promote millets on the global stage. As a part of the exhibition an 'Agriculture Street' will also be on display, showcasing the agriculture value chain from Seeding to Feeding harmonising ancient agricultural practices with modern technological advancements.(Image: News18), The guests from G20 members are also scheduled to interact with 22 enterprising women farmers from 11 millet-producing states who are orchestrating a millet renaissance in their respective milieu.(Image: News18), All hotels where world leaders and delegates will be staying are competing with each other to come up with innovative millet dishes.(Image: News18), US President Joe Biden and other world leaders gathering for the G20 summit here will get a taste of lip-smacking Indian street food, including flavourful delicacies from Chandni Chowk, and innovative millet dishes.(Image: News18)