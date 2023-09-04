G20 Summit: Millet-based Cuisines on World Leaders' Platter; Here's All About 'Coarse Grains' | In GFX

It may be mentioned that India's resolution to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM) was supported by 72 members of the United Nations General Assembly, providing the country with a unique opportunity to promote millets on the global stage. As a part of the exhibition an 'Agriculture Street' will also be on display, showcasing the agriculture value chain from Seeding to Feeding harmonising ancient agricultural practices with modern technological advancements.(Image: News18)