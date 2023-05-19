CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » G7 Hiroshima Summit: As PM Modi Arrives in Japan, Guide to Everything You Need to Know | In GFX

G7 Hiroshima Summit: As PM Modi Arrives in Japan, Guide to Everything You Need to Know | In GFX

World leaders from the seven most influential democracies convene in Hiroshima, Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit. Here's all you need to know

01
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the 49th G7 summit. (Image: News18)

02
The G7 is an informal grouping of seven advanced economies. (Image: News18)

03
The decisions made by the g7 are not legally binding but, given the economic and political influence of G7 members, they do have a tangible political impact on other countries and international organisations. (Image: News18)

04
G7 accounts for 10 per cent of the world's population. (Image: News18)

05
Heads of nonmember countries are sometimes invited to participate in G7 meetings. (Image: News18)

