Here Are the Weapons Ukraine is Using to Thwart Russian Forces | A Visual Explainer

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
News18.com
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:00 IST
New Delhi, India
Ukrainian troops are thwarting Russian advances with Western weapons and NATO tactics and US and its allies have handed them an advantage in the Russo-Ukrainian war. (Illustration: News18)
The STRYKER, with a length of 22 ft 10 in and equipped with an M2 .50 calibre machine gun or MK19 grenade launcher and the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle have helped Ukraine fight Russian forces. (Illustration: News18)
The HUMVEE, which serves as a reliable platform for various weapons systems, including 105mm howitzers that offer enhanced mobility and the JAVELIN, known for its impressive fire-and-forget" capabilities have strengthened the Ukrainian arsenal. (Illustration: News18)
The AT4 and the Carl Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles have improved the Ukrainian army’s firepower. (Illustration: News18)
The United States has recently supplied nearly 200 M777 howitzers to strengthen the Ukrainian forces and help them strike targets up to 24.9 miles away. (Illustration: News18)
The MAXXPRO MRAP vehicles are designed to neutralise threats like IEDs, RPGs, underbody mines, explosively formed penetrators, and small arms fire. (Illustration: News18)
The HIMARS is a flexible and mobile precision strike system known for its adaptability. With GMLRS-Unitary rockets, it can reach targets up to 45 miles away. (Illustration: News18)