In GFX | 20 Years and Counting: Charting Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Rise to Power

May 29, 2023
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been at the helm of Turkey for 20 years — first as prime minister from 2003 and then as directly elected president since 2014. (Illustration: News18)
Before completing his studies in management at Istanbul's Marmara University, he attended an Islamic school and even pursued a career in professional football. (Illustration: News18)
In 1998, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison and resigned as mayor after being convicted for inciting religious hatred due to reciting a poem which drew controversial comparisons. (Illustration: News18)
Erdogan founded the AKP party in 2001 and became eligible for political office after a constitutional amendment removed his disqualification in 2002. (Illustration: News18)
During the 2011 parliamentary elections, Erdogan promised to replace Turkey's constitution, but the AKP fell short of the majority needed to unilaterally write a new constitution. (Illustration: News18)
In 2014, Erdogan transitioned from prime minister to president and later survived a violent coup attempt, while in 2015, he called for a new constitution following the AKP's failure to secure a parliamentary majority. (Illustration: News18)
In 2017, constitutional changes granting greater power to the president were approved through a referendum, while in 2018, Turkey faced a deepening economic crisis and witnessed prominent AKP members leaving in opposition to Erdogan's leadership. (Illustration: News18)
In February 2023, a devastating earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, resulting in a death toll of over 50,000 people in Turkey, with Erdogan facing criticism for the inadequate disaster response. (Illustration: News18)
In May 2023, Erdogan secured a third term as the President of Turkey. (Illustration: News18)