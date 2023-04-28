CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » In GFX | A Guide to King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony

Here is your step-by-step guide to King Charles' coronation which is likely to be one of most-watched events of the 21st century

1/ 15
The plans for King Charles III’s coronation have been in the making for years and will be held on May 6 (Image: News18)

2/ 15
The Archbishop of Canterbury has crowned the monarch since 1066 AD (Image: News18)

3/ 15
The coronation ceremony consists of four main parts (Image: News18)

4/ 15
King Charles III and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Carriage in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession. (Image: News18)

5/ 15
King Charles’ procession is set to stretch just 1.3 miles long compared to the 5 miles long procession held during his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, coronation. (Image: News18)

6/ 15
The second part of the coronation is the oath where Charles will take three oaths. (Image: News18)

7/ 15
The third and the most important part of the coronation is the anointing where Charles anointed with consecrated oil. (Image: News18)

8/ 15
The fourth part of the coronation is the crowning where the Archbishop of Canterbury places the 17th Century St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head. (Image: News18)

9/ 15
King Charles and Queen Camilla, who is also anointed, will then return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. (Image: News18)

10/ 15
There are some interesting facts to know about Charles’ coronation (Image: News18)

11/ 15
Charles III will be the 40th British monarch to be crowned in the Abbey. (Image: News18)

12/ 15
The oil with which Charles III anointed was declared sacred in Jerusalem and is made of sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber and orange blossom. (Image: News18)

13/ 15
The solid gold on the 17th Century St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head is worth 2.2 kgs (Image: News18)

14/ 15
At least 2,000 guests are being invited to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III (Image: News18)

15/ 15
The cost of the entire ceremony is above $100 million (Image: News18)

