In GFX| How the Kohinoor Reached England: A Brief History of the Controversial Diamond

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 16:00 IST
New Delhi
Due to diplomatic sensitivities, Queen consort Camilla has decided not to wear the 105-carat oval jewel during King Charles' coronation ceremony. (Illustration: News18)
The Kohinoor diamond is one of the largest diamonds and the UK claims the diamond was “gifted” to Queen Victoria in 1849 though there are many who contest this version (Illustration: News18)
The Kohinoor, also known as mountain of light, was mined during the Kakatiya dynasty reign at the Kollur Mine, on the southern bank of the Krishna River in present-day Andhra Pradesh. (Illustration: News18)
The Kohinoor is said to have been fixed as the left eye of the murti of the Hindu goddess Bhadrakali in a temple in Warangal by the Kakatiya dynasty. (Illustration: News18)
The Kohinoor was looted by Muslim invaders and then passed through the hands of various leaders of the Mughal Empire in the 16th century and later Persian and Afghan invaders. (Illustration: News18)
The Mughal emperor Shah Jahan thought to have owned the diamond at one point and later passing it down to his son, the emperor Aurangzeb. (Illustration: News18)
One of the most notable owners of the Kohinoor was Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Sikh ruler of the Punjab region in the early 19th century. (Illustration: News18)
The diamond's ownership has been the subject of much controversy and debate, with calls for its return to India by many. (Illustration: News18)
It was eventually seized by the British East India Company in the mid-19th century, and was later presented to Queen Victoria as a gift. (Illustration: News18)
Duleep Singh’s mother Jind Kaur was a prisoner of the East India Company and Governor-General of India James Andrew Broun-Ramsay aka Lord Dalhousie treated the jewel as a spoil of war. (Illustration: News18)
In 1851, the Kohinoor diamond was presented to Queen Victoria and subsequently displayed. It is now embedded in the Maltese Cross of the British emperor's crown. (Illustration: News18)
The Kohinoor diamond is a 106-carat diamond and is part of the British Crown Jewels and is on display in the Tower of London. (Illustration: News18)
The Kohinoor diamond, before it was cut and polished, was one of the largest diamonds ever found, weighing around 793 carats. (Illustration: News18)