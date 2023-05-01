CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » » In GFX | Things to Know about King Charles III ahead of Coronation Day

In GFX | Things to Know about King Charles III ahead of Coronation Day

King Charles III will be crowned King of England on May 6

1/ 10
As Coronation Day comes closer, here are some interesting facts related to King Charles III (Illustration: News18)

2/ 10
King Charles III was named Charles Philip Arthur George and was born on November 1948 (Illustration: News18)

3/ 10
King Charles III became the heir apparent when his mother acceded to the throne and became Queen Elizabeth II. (Illustration: News18)

4/ 10
King Charles III in 2022 became Britain’s new monarch following the queen’s death. (Illustration: News18)

5/ 10
King Charles III will be the head of state for the UK and 14 other countries, known as the Commonwealth realms. (Illustration: News18)

6/ 10
King Charles III will be the 40th monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey. (Illustration: News18)

7/ 10
King Charles III served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, being deployed on several warships during the 1970s. (Illustration: News18)

8/ 10
King Charles III is the first heir to the British throne to receive a university degree. He studied history at the UK’s Trinity College. (Illustration: News18)

9/ 10
King Charles III’s image took a hit after his separation from late Princess Diana. (Illustration: News18)

10/ 10
King Charles III has always been an advocate for a sustainable future. (Illustration: News18)

