The Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) has dominated the B-school rankings with IIM Ahmedabad having once again retained its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore. However, IIM-Kozhikode has gained the third position and IIM-Calcutta’s ranking falls to the fourth position. Three engineering colleges are under the top 10 B-school category. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has once again earned the top rank in this year’s NIRF rankings in the 'medical' category. The first four ranks are the same as last year.