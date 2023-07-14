CHANGE LANGUAGE
IN PIC | How UPI In France Will Work, Its Benefits, Factsheet

As India has signed an agreement with France to allow UPI in the European country, here's how it will work, what are its benefits, how's is India's relations with France

01
upi france

India and France have signed an agreement under which India's UPI can now be used in France. (News18 Creative)

02
upi france, eiffel tower

UPI in France will start from Eiffel Tower in Paris. (News18 Creative)

03
upi france

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the signing of the agreement with France during his ongoing France visit. (News18 Creative)

04
upi france

Here's how UPI in France will work and what Indian tourists need to pay in rupees in France. (News 18 Creative)

05
upi france

Here are the benefits of allowing UPI in France. (News18 Creative)

06
upi in france

France is India's oldest strategic partner. (News18 Creative)

07
upi in france

A total of 9.3 billion transactions were recorded through UPI. (News18 Creative)