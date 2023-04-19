CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » India » IN PICS | How Mumbai Woman Took Up the Task to Resolve Traffic Woes During Ramadan

Mumbra is a Muslim-majority area, with inhabitants from Shilphata, Kalyan Fata, Taloja, etc rushing to the market spread on both sides of the road

1/ 5
Due to Ramadan, most markets are crowded in Mumbai. Hence, a young woman Marziya Pathan took up the responsibility to clear traffic in the area (Source: News18)

2/ 5
Mumbra is a Muslim majority area and more inhabitants of this area and from Shilphata, Kalyan Fata, Taloja etc are rushing to the market (Source: News18)

3/ 5
Ramadan was causing heavy traffic on National Highway Number 04 (Source: News18)

4/ 5
The bypass was closed for the repair works and a huge number of vehicles along with the people are clogging the traffic (Source: News18)

5/ 5
During the night, it takes one and a half hours for vehicles to cross a distance of 3 kms between station and Kausa and this creates a great problem (Source: News18)

