India hadn't won a Test series in the West Indies since 1971, but an inspired performance with the ball from pacers Venkatesh Prasad and Abey Kuruvilla left the Asian side on the cusp of a famous win with just 120 to chase down for victory on the fourth day of the third Test in Barbados. And that is when the genius of Ambrose, Rose and Bishop kicked in, as the Windies swept away the Indians to bowl them out for a measly 81. (Credit: Twitter)