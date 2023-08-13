IND vs WI 4th T20I in Photos: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Shine as India Outclass West Indies to Level Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill powered India to a crucial 9-wicket win over West Indies in the fourth T20I to level the series 2-2. (AP Image), Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 84 in the 179-run chase as India won the match with 18 balls to spare. (AP Image), Shubman Gill returned to form and scored a sublime 77 runs to set up the foundation of a massive win alongside his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. (AP Image), Romario Shepherd was the only wicket-taker for West Indies as he dismissed Shubman Gill who went for a big shot and got caught at mid-wicket. (AP Image), In the process of making 165, Gill and Jaiswal equalled the record for the second-highest opening alliance for India in T20Is. They are now tied with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who made 165 against Sri Lanka at Indore in Sri Lanka in 2017. (AFP Image), Earlier, an outstanding effort by bowlers helped India pin down West Indies to a total that was underwhelming considering a pitch that offered true bounce and little turn. (AP Image), Opting to bat, West Indies posted 178 for 8, riding on a half-century by Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope's 29-ball 45 and a late cameo by Odean Smith (15 not out). (AP Image), Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) took most of the wickets for India. (AFP Image), Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in one over to put pressure on West Indies. (AFP Image), The deciding fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the same venue on Sunday. (AP Image)