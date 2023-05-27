India Set To Get Its New Parliament Building Tomorrow | In Pics

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 13:49 IST
New Delhi, India
The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (News18)
The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. (News18)
The Parliament inauguration will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi. (News18)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, as he posted a video of the newly-constructed complex on Twitter. (News18)
As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event. (News18)
Officials said the havan will be held outside the new building around 7 am and the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order. (News18)
The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building. (News18)
Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others are expected to be present during the formal inauguration of the new complex. (News18)
The new complex will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. (News18)
The interior has three national symbols - the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree - as its themes. (News18)