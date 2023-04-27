CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » World » India’s Maoists Are 12th Deadliest Terror Group in World; List of Similar Such Terror Outfits | In GFX

India’s Maoists Are 12th Deadliest Terror Group in World; List of Similar Such Terror Outfits | In GFX

Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2023 ranks India's Maoists as the world's 12th most dangerous terrorist organisation. The annual GTI is released by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP)

1/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

The annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) is released by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). (Photo/News18)

2/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Islamic State is a militant Islamist group that follows the Salafi jihadist branch of Sunni Islam. (Photo/News18)

3/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Al Shabaab is a Salafi-jihadist military and political group based in Somalia. (Photo/News18)

4/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

ISIS-K is an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group. (Photo/News18)

5/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

JNIM is a militant jihadist organisation active in Maghreb and West Africa. (Photo/News18)

6/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) is a Baloch ethnonationalist militant organization having its roots in Afghanistan. (Photo/News18)

7/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

The Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) is a militant group and administrative branch of the Islamic State (IS). (Photo/News18)

8/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Boko Haram is an Islamist militant organization based out of Northeastern Nigeria. (Photo/News18)

9/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an umbrella organization of various Islamist armed militant groups active along the Afghanistan–Pakistani border. (Photo/news18)

10/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Islamic State-Sinai Province is a branch of ISIS active in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. (Photo/News18)

11/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

The Eastern Security Network (ESN) is the paramilitary organization of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). (Photo/News18)

12/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK is a Kurdish militant political organization based in the mountainous Kurdish-majority regions of Southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq. (Photo/News18)

13/ 13
Global Terrorism Index (GTI)

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) CPI(M) was formed in 1925 by MN Roy, his wife Evelyn Trent and Abani Mukherji among others. (Photo/News18)