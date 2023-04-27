India’s Maoists Are 12th Deadliest Terror Group in World; List of Similar Such Terror Outfits | In GFX

Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 18:04 IST
New Delhi, India
The annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI) is released by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). (Photo/News18)
Islamic State is a militant Islamist group that follows the Salafi jihadist branch of Sunni Islam. (Photo/News18)
Al Shabaab is a Salafi-jihadist military and political group based in Somalia. (Photo/News18)
ISIS-K is an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group. (Photo/News18)
JNIM is a militant jihadist organisation active in Maghreb and West Africa. (Photo/News18)
Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) is a Baloch ethnonationalist militant organization having its roots in Afghanistan. (Photo/News18)
The Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) is a militant group and administrative branch of the Islamic State (IS). (Photo/News18)
Boko Haram is an Islamist militant organization based out of Northeastern Nigeria. (Photo/News18)
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an umbrella organization of various Islamist armed militant groups active along the Afghanistan–Pakistani border. (Photo/news18)
Islamic State-Sinai Province is a branch of ISIS active in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. (Photo/News18)
The Eastern Security Network (ESN) is the paramilitary organization of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). (Photo/News18)
Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK is a Kurdish militant political organization based in the mountainous Kurdish-majority regions of Southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq. (Photo/News18)
The Communist Party of India (Maoist) CPI(M) was formed in 1925 by MN Roy, his wife Evelyn Trent and Abani Mukherji among others. (Photo/News18)