Karnataka Countdown Begins: PM Modi's Grand 26-km Roadshow | Covered In Pics

Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 14:08 IST
Bengaluru, India
BJP's star campaigner PM Modi began his 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. He was accompanied by Youth Leader Tejaswi Surya.
PM's roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three and a half hours.
PM Modi's supporters waiting for his convoy to pass on. An 82-year-old woman from Banashankari was sitting on a chair next to the Modi roadshow route.
Modi's roadshow traversed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.
Modi supporters were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Jai Bajarangbali', and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.
The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.
Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event today and a shorter one on May 7.
At many places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly, amid the sounds of drum beats. The Prime Minister too responded by showering the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, back at the crowd.
Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of women 'Pourakarmikas' (civic workers) were seen gathered at a spot to greet Modi.
Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly. Tight security was put in place.