If you don’t see photos or videos of Malaika Arora outside her Mumbai fitness club, Diva Yoga, consider it an average day. Not only do these images and videos motivate us to exercise as well, but her gym attire is also something we can pick up from. If you need more evidence that Malaika rocks the athleisure trend, look at how she rocked this super sexy tangerine outfit outside her fitness studion in Bandra today.