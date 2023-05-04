CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » India » Manipur Violence: Army Deployed, Thousands of People Shifted to Safer Places | In Pics

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March'

1/ 8
Several coloumns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be hurridely deployed overnight to contain large-scale rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people. 2023. (PTI Photo)

2/ 8
So far, around 10,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places (Image/ ANI)

3/ 8
The spokesperson said that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted in Imphal valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district (Image/ ANI)

4/ 8
The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned last night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said (Image/ PTI)

5/ 8
Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control, he said (Image/ PTI)

6/ 8
A 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the ten hill districts of the state on Wednesday to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state's population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status (Image/ News18)

7/ 8
The march was organised by tribals whoi account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population, after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community (Image/ News18)

8/ 8
During the march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, according to police (Image/ Twitter @MangteC)

