The Chilean superstar cost United around £28,800 for each touch of the ball he made, £19.8m for every Premier League goal and £40m in total wages. Yet, all that came out of it for the striker was the worst run of his entire career till then, who scored a mere five goals in 45 games. Sanchez's poor form ended up in him losing out multiple starts under manager Jose Mourinho. Finally, in the 2019/2020 season, he was offloaded to Inter on loan, only to never return to the club again. (Credit: AFP)