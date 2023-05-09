CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mocha To Develop Into Cyclone Tomorrow: How Are Cyclones Named | EXPLAINED in GFX

The names of tropical cyclones must be new and not be in any already existing list

1/ 10
The name Mocha was proposed by Yemen after a famous port city on the Red Sea coast of the country. (News18)

2/ 10
According to IMD, a low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea on May 8. It is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and into CYCLONE MOCHA on May 10.

3/ 10
Cyclones are given names as they are easier to remember than numbers and technical terms. Thus, naming cyclones helps in the quick identification of storms in warning messages. (News18)

4/ 10
World Meteorological Organisation and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific agree to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. (News18)

5/ 10
Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres. (News18)

6/ 10
Tropical cyclones/ hurricanes are named neither after any particular person nor with any preference in alphabetical sequence. (News18)

7/ 10
In May 2020, Cyclone Amphan became the last cyclone to get its name from the original list of names established in 2004. (News18)

8/ 10
A fresh list of names was prepared which became effective in mid year 2020. (News18)

9/ 10
The Panel Members names are listed alphabetically country wise. (News18)

10/ 10
The first name starts from the first row of column one and continues sequentially to the last row in column thirteen. (News18)

